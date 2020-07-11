Pakistan Medical Association provides PPEs to Rescue 1122 for rescuers safety

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) provided Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to Rescue 1122 for rescuers safety during COVID-19 pandemic.

President PMA Dr Masood Hiraj paid visit to Rescue 1122 central station here on Saturday and handed over PPEs to District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Natiq Hayat.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Masood said that Rescuers are frontliners which were serving the people in corona emergency without any fear. He said that they come to pay tribute to services of rescue 1122 and whole nation have proud on Rescuers's role during this testing time. He said that consider this goods as token while other goods to be given in next visit as corona kits preparations process is underway.

Rescue 1122 have rescued people during corona emergencies round the clock by putting their lives in danger.

DEO Rescue 1122 thanked PMA for paying tribute to rescuers and their services and added that rescue 1122 will continue to serve the people in future also. "Encouragement is like an oxygen for them" Dr Natiq also hailed the role of doctors, paramedics and nurses over fighting against coronavirus.

The corona kits, surgical masks and KR95 were given by PMA for the safety of rescuers who were working on frontline during corona outbreak.