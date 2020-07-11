UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Medical Association Provides PPEs To Rescue 1122 For Rescuers Safety

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 05:59 PM

Pakistan Medical Association provides PPEs to Rescue 1122 for rescuers safety

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) provided Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to Rescue 1122 for rescuers safety during COVID-19 pandemic

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) provided Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to Rescue 1122 for rescuers safety during COVID-19 pandemic.

President PMA Dr Masood Hiraj paid visit to Rescue 1122 central station here on Saturday and handed over PPEs to District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Natiq Hayat.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Masood said that Rescuers are frontliners which were serving the people in corona emergency without any fear. He said that they come to pay tribute to services of rescue 1122 and whole nation have proud on Rescuers's role during this testing time. He said that consider this goods as token while other goods to be given in next visit as corona kits preparations process is underway.

Rescue 1122 have rescued people during corona emergencies round the clock by putting their lives in danger.

DEO Rescue 1122 thanked PMA for paying tribute to rescuers and their services and added that rescue 1122 will continue to serve the people in future also. "Encouragement is like an oxygen for them" Dr Natiq also hailed the role of doctors, paramedics and nurses over fighting against coronavirus.

The corona kits, surgical masks and KR95 were given by PMA for the safety of rescuers who were working on frontline during corona outbreak.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Rescue 1122 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Human cadre is most precious, base of sustainable ..

16 minutes ago

Saleem Malik calls PCB’s response to his letter ..

48 minutes ago

PM fear massacre similar to genocide of Srebrenic ..

1 hour ago

Asad Umar says no more announced load shedding in ..

1 hour ago

Dubai SME provided AED170 million worth of incenti ..

2 hours ago

Russia Scrambles 2 Fighters to Intercept US Spy Je ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.