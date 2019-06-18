Pakistan Medical Association regrets indulgence of players in hazardous sheesha

UrduPoint.com
Tue 18th June 2019 | 06:50 PM

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA - Centre) has taken strong exception to the video that has gone viral on social media, showing players of the national cricket team at a cafe, allegedly enjoying Sheesha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA - Centre) has taken strong exception to the video that has gone viral on social media, showing players of the national cricket team at a cafe, allegedly enjoying Sheesha.

Dr. S.M.Qaisar Sajjad, Secretary General, PMA - Centre in a statement issued here Monday said the medical community has been regularly raising its voice against the menace of smoking in all forms.

Witnessing some of our players indulged in Shisha, that is more dangerous than cigarette smoking is a cause of deep concern as they are role models for our youth, he said.

Dr. Qaiser Sajjad mentioning that smoking Shisha for an hour is equivalent to consuming 200 cigarettes said this is despite the fact that Shisha contains 40% tobacco and 60% artificial flavors to attract the smokers.

PMA and other relevant bodies of medical professionals were said to be struggling for years in raising public awareness against tobacco consumption in all its forms while negligence on part of a popular section could have severely compromised the affect.

PMA official also referred to a recent study showing 166,000 deaths every year in the country due to the use of tobacco.

Reiterating that PMA firmly believes that "Prevention is Better than Cure," he said smoking is also contributory to series of preventable diseases including Bronchitis, Coronary diseases, Diabetes, Hypertension, Atherosclerosis, Lungs Cancer, Oral cancer and etc.

By reducing the consumption of tobacco in the country we canprevent these diseases, said the senior office-bearer of PMA.

