UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Medical Association Set Corona Helpline In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Pakistan Medical Association set Corona Helpline in Hyderabad

The General Secretary Pakistan Medical Association Hyderabad Chapter Dr. Zaman Baloch Friday announced setting up Corona Helpline with objective to provide round the clock clinical advices to citizens of Hyderabad to meet the threats of Covid-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The General Secretary Pakistan Medical Association Hyderabad Chapter Dr. Zaman Baloch Friday announced setting up Corona Helpline with objective to provide round the clock clinical advices to citizens of Hyderabad to meet the threats of Covid-19.

He informed that Dr. Ashfaq Qureshi will be available at the helpline with Cellular Phone No: 0300-3044770 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dr. Tufail Memon with Cellular Phone No: 0333-2733172 from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Besides, the PMA has also set up Free Consultation Health Line with objective to provide free of cost clinical advices to patients of different diseases, he informed and added that a penal of consultants of different diseases will be available at free consultation health line who included Prof.

Dr. Sohail Ahmed Almani, Prof. Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Memon, Dr. Zaman Baloch, Child Specialist Dr. Rafiqul Hassan Khokhar, Eye Specialist Prof. Dr. Arshad Ali Lodhi, Prof. Dr. Shafiqur Rehman Memon, Dr. Bhagwan Das, Prof. Dr. Amir Iqbal Memon, Dr. Abbas Memon, and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rafique Kaimkhani.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hyderabad Arshad Ali Sohail Ahmed From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

24th meeting of Cabinet Committee on Legislative B ..

1 minute ago

Alkhidmat Foundation distributes cooked food, rati ..

1 minute ago

IMF Estimates Emerging Markets Need $2.5Trln Amid ..

1 minute ago

Atletico join Espanyol in requesting player, staff ..

1 minute ago

Kunming University of Science and Technology China ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan Medical Association demands PPE kits for ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.