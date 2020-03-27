Pakistan Medical Association set Corona Helpline in Hyderabad

The General Secretary Pakistan Medical Association Hyderabad Chapter Dr. Zaman Baloch Friday announced setting up Corona Helpline with objective to provide round the clock clinical advices to citizens of Hyderabad to meet the threats of Covid-19

He informed that Dr. Ashfaq Qureshi will be available at the helpline with Cellular Phone No: 0300-3044770 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dr. Tufail Memon with Cellular Phone No: 0333-2733172 from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Besides, the PMA has also set up Free Consultation Health Line with objective to provide free of cost clinical advices to patients of different diseases, he informed and added that a penal of consultants of different diseases will be available at free consultation health line who included Prof.

Dr. Sohail Ahmed Almani, Prof. Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Memon, Dr. Zaman Baloch, Child Specialist Dr. Rafiqul Hassan Khokhar, Eye Specialist Prof. Dr. Arshad Ali Lodhi, Prof. Dr. Shafiqur Rehman Memon, Dr. Bhagwan Das, Prof. Dr. Amir Iqbal Memon, Dr. Abbas Memon, and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rafique Kaimkhani.