Pakistan Medical Association to launch medical journal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has decided to launch a medical periodical (journal) to disseminate information regarding medical sector and the PMA activities.

This was decided in a meeting, attended by PMA General Secretary Dr Malik Shahid Shaukat, Dr Izhar Chaudhry, Prof Dr Tanveer Anwar, Dr Iram Shehzadi and others, at the PMA House here Saturday.

The meeting was presided over by its president Prof Ashraf Nizamani.

The name of periodical would be Pakistan Journal of Surgery and Medicines (PJSM).