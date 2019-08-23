UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Medical Association Writes Open Letter To The Lancet Editor

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) in an open letter issued here Friday to the editor of The Lancet has appreciated the publication's editorial "Fear and uncertainty around Kashmir," published on August 17, 2019

PMA President, Dr. Ikram Ahmed Tunio and PMA Secretary, Dr. S.M. Qaisar Sajjad in the letter addressed to Richard Horton, the Lancent particularly appreciated him for his courage raising voice for the victims of Indian brutality and injustice.

Mentioning that PMA is a national organization representing medical fraternity of Pakistan, the office bearers on behalf of the association's members expressed their deep surprise that Indian Medical Association (IMA) was critical of The Lancet for publishing the real picture of the Kashmiri people.

"In our view it is not any interference in the domestic affairs of any country because where ever people suffers from violence and cruelty by states, conscientious people from all over the world react and condemn," they said.

The IMA and doctors from all over the world were therefore advised to talk about the in-human situation in Kashmir where people cannot take even an emergency treatment and life saving drugs.

Mentioning that Kashmiri People are at the moment in a state of mental and physical agony, the PMA office bearers said the members are distressed to know about the situation of healthcare in Kashmir.

They regretted that due to curfew and because of no communication in the valley for past several week people are forced to be under home detention severely jeopardizing their lives so much so that those suffering from different diseases cannot visit even nearby hospitals.

It was particularly mentioned that the patients in need of maternity and emergency care are in a very bad situation while otherwise too sufferers were not getting life saving drugs because of the imposition of curfew.

The doctors and paramedical staff cannot even go to their respective hospitals, people are also suffering from scarcity of food and children are without milk.

"People are physically and mentally tortured and this is very unfortunate that the regimes of the developed countries are doing nothing to end the dilemma of Kasmiris," they said.

PMA was said to demand of the Indian Government to lift the curfew immediately so that people can take their beloved ones to the hospitals for treatment and can get life saving drugs.

PMA also demanded from the heads of all the countries to intervene in constantly worsening situation in Jammu and Kashmir on humanitarian grounds immediately.

