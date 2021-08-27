Pakistan Medical Commission to ensure merit-based examination for medical colleges' admission

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) will ensure to produce quality doctors through a standardized, merit-based examination via a computer-based testing system to ensure transparency, meritocracy, and competency for admission in medical and dental colleges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) will ensure to produce quality doctors through a standardized, merit-based examination via a computer-based testing system to ensure transparency, meritocracy, and competency for admission in medical and dental colleges.

Talking to a delegation of medical students, the members of the PMC's Medical and Dental Council headed by its President Dr. Arshad Taqi said that the commission will fulfil its responsibility of the availability of competent doctors for providing quality healthcare.

At the request of the Council, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Faisal Sultan and the Chairman National Medical and Dental Academic board also attended the discussion.

The students at the outset agreed in principle with the concept of the National Licensing Examination (NLE) and acknowledged the need for such an examination to improve the quality of healthcare services and its requirement as part of the upcoming global WFME requirements. However, the Primary issue of the students with the NLE was that it was being made mandatory upon them.

In that regard, they sought the council's indulgence to exempt them and some future graduating classes from the NLE to include either all those enrolled in medical colleges at this time or at least until 2023. The main reasoning for seeking the exemption from NLE was that it would amount to a retrospective imposition as when they were admitted to medical college there was no such requirement to obtain a license.

The other main concern was that they felt that they would not have time during the house job to prepare such an extensive course. The council clarified that it did not have the power or authority to exempt anyone from the NLE as it is mandated by the law that any person who graduated after September 2020 would need to qualify the NLE to obtain a full license and this had been recently confirmed by the recent judgment handed down by the Lahore High Court.

The council and the Chairman Academic Board sought to alleviate the other concerns of the students clarifying that the NLE was to test a graduate's ability to apply concepts and knowledge learnt in medical college, to ensure that the license was being granted to a safe doctor.

The exam is to test the knowledge a graduate is expected to have acquired when they become licensed doctors and are allowed to treat patients. Hence, in reality, they would not need to do additional study for it as it would represent questions relating to practical and applied scenarios they would be confronted with as doctors on the first day of their practice.

It was noted that part of the concern of the students stemmed from presumptions as to what the exam structure would be as they had not seen the questions or taken the available practice tests.

The President informed the students that he will ensure the practice tests, after the NLE scheduled on August 27th, 2021, will be made public for them to all see the structure and question format which should remove their presumption that the exam was in any way a repeat of their university exams.

The Council, Special Assistant to PM on National Health Services and Chairman Academic Board all reiterated there was a difference between a university degree and a license to practice medicine and it was now an internationally recognized practice to separate the two, not only in the profession of medicine but most other leading professions. It was also categorically stated that a medical graduate wanting to be licensed as a doctor should have no hesitation in taking the exam.

Dr Faisal pointed out that, even with his experience, he still had to sit exams to revalidate his medical license which ensured that he constantly remained up to date with the most recent changes in medicine and practice.

He and others pointed out that the NLE will test their competency which would also represent a valuable certification of their status as a safe and good doctor.

The NLE will hence provide the public with the confidence that a safe and competent doctor is treating them, which was a right of each member of the public. Another concern raised by some of the students was that if they did not qualify for the NLE on the first attempt it would waste at least six months of their time and add a further cost for retaking the exam.