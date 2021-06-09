Pakistan meets 10 mln Covid vaccination target :Fawad

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said the country has met the coronavirus vaccinations target of inoculating 10 million people.

The whole world appreciated the way Pakistan fought against the deadly pandemic, he said in a tweet.

The manner in which the Prime Minister did not allow the nation to be disappointed in this nerve-wracking war against the virus, and the NCOC (National Command and Operation Centre) implemented the policy of the Prime Minister is highly commendable.

