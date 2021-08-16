Pakistan Meets With Afghan Groups, Secures Promise to Form Inclusive Government - UN Envoy

The Pakistani government invited a number of political groups from Afghanistan to Islamabad to discuss the prospect of an inclusive Afghan government with the Taliban (banned in Russia), Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The Pakistani government invited a number of political groups from Afghanistan to Islamabad to discuss the prospect of an inclusive Afghan government with the Taliban (banned in Russia), Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram said on Monday.

"At our invitation, the leadership of a number of political parties and groups in Afghanistan, representing all the multi-ethnic groups apart from the Pashtuns, are present in Islamabad and have met with our Foreign Minister and with our leadership today.

They have promised to engage continuously with the Taliban and to try to evolve an inclusive Afghan government," Akram said.

He added that the Taliban likewise said that they will accept an inclusive government that represents all groups in Afghanistan, and that Pakistan would like to "take them at their word" as they work towards that end.

Pakistan is also assisting in the effort to evacuate diplomatic personnel and other international workers from the Afghan capital of Kabul.