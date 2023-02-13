Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts mainly cold, dry weather

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were: Kalam, Leh -16 C; Astore -09; Gupis -06; Bagrote, Dir, Skardu -05, Malam Jabba, Parachinar, Rawalakot, Quetta and Gilgit -04 C.