Pakistan Meteorological Department To Continuously Publish Pollen Concentration Data

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 12:07 AM

Pakistan Meteorological Department will continuously publish pollen concentration data throughout the pollen season on its website and print/electronic media on daily basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department will continuously publish pollen concentration data throughout the pollen season on its website and print/electronic media on daily basis.

The pollen monitoring unit of PMD had installed pollen monitoring devices in Sectors H-8, E-8, F-10 and G-6 of Islamabad.

The pollen is likely to attain a peak in Islamabad/Rawalpindi. People suffering from pollen allergy are advised to take precautionary measures, accordingly.

The most abundant pollen types in Islamabad are from 08 plant species (i. e. pepper mulberry, acacia, eucalyptus, pines, grasses, cannabis, dandelion and alternaria). Out of all these plants pepper mulberry shares about 97pc of the total pollen and its concentration touches the extreme limits of around 45,000 per cubic meter of air at the peak of the blossom season.

The pollen count on Sunday increased up to 15,345 per cubic metre in the air in the Federal capital, the highest level paper mulberry.

PMD has been monitoring the airborne pollen in Islamabad throughout the year.

The pollen concentration increases gradually with the onset of the spring season and attains its peak around full blossom.

People suffering from asthma and respiratory diseases experience serious consequences due to a sharp increase in pollen concentrations, said an official.

Health practitioner said that allergy patients should remain cautious to avoid any complications. He said that precaution is the best tool and take preemptive measures to fight with the allergy.

The symptoms of pollen allergy are sneezing accompanied by a runny or clogged nose, itching eyes, nose, and throat, he said, adding that Paper Mulberry trees and hazardous particles in the air were becoming main source of pollen allergy which is harmful to asthma patients.

