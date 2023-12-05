Pakistan Mexico 6th BPC review bilateral ties, multilateral developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Delegations of Pakistan and Mexico on Tuesday reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and regional and multilateral developments

During the 6th round of Pakistan-Mexico Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held here, they also agreed to further deepen and broaden dialogue and cooperation in multiple domains, Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on X.

"The Pakistani delegation was led by AS (Americas) Ambassador Mariam Aftab while the Mexican delegation was led by Ambassador Jose Tripp DG (Africa, Central Asia & ME) of Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs," it was added.