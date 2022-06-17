UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Mexico Hold Bilateral Political Consultations; Vow To Further Deepen, Broaden Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Pakistan on Friday expressed its commitment to further deepen and broaden its ties with Mexico, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges

This commitment was underscored by Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Additional Secretary (Americas), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who led the Pakistan delegation during the 5th round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Mexico held in virtual mode.

The Mexican delegation was headed by Ms. Amparo Anguiano, Director General for Africa, Central Asia and the middle East at the Mexican Foreign Ministry. Pakistan's Ambassador to Mexico also participated in the meeting.

During the PBC, the entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as regional and multilateral issues were discussed, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Additional Secretary thanked the Mexican government for supporting Pakistan in obtaining the Observer Status in the Pacific Alliance and hoped for enhanced cooperation with Latin America through the Alliance.

He highlighted that Pakistan was firmly focusing on imperatives of geo-economics and pursuing policies which would promote peace, growth, development, and regional connectivity.

The Pakistan side also underscored the importance of deeper diplomatic engagement including through reopening of Mexico's resident Mission in Islamabad. Views were exchanged on closer collaboration on consular matters.

The both sides expressed satisfaction at the cooperation between the two countries at various international forums especially in the United Nations, and on the question of Security Council reforms.

Pakistan and Mexico continue to support each other's candidatures at the UN and other international bodies.

The both sides committed for conclusion of a range of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) regarding enhanced cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, education, culture, and science and technology.

Regional and international issues including Afghanistan, conflict in Ukraine, and the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were discussed during the political consultations.

The both sides agreed to hold the next round of Bilateral Political Consultations in-person.

Additional Secretary Tirmizi extended an invitation to his Mexican counterpart to lead the Mexican delegation to the 6th session of the Bilateral Political Consultations in Pakistan.

