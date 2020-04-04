UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Military Academy Holds Passing Out Parade Of National, Overseas Cadets

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 08:23 PM

Pakistan Military Academy holds passing out parade of national, overseas cadets

Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul on Saturday held the passing out parade of cadets of 141 Long Course, 60th Integrated Course, 10th Mujahid Course and 15th Lady Cadets Course

Cadets from Srilanka, Iraq, Palestine and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were also among the passed out cadets, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release.

Cadets from Srilanka, Iraq, Palestine and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were also among the passed out cadets, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release.

Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E), Lieutenant General Sher Afgan was the chief guest on the occasion.

IGT& E reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets.

Coveted Sword of honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Muhammad Ahmed, President's Gold medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Harris Sardar Chaudhry, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal to Under Officer Megolla from Srilanka and Chief of Army Staff cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Mahad Raza Khan from 10th Mujahid Course while Commandant Cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Ahad Amjad from 60th Integrated Course and Course Under Officer Eesha Iqbal from 15th Lady Cadets Course.

