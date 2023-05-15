Pakistan Military Vows To Try Attackers Of Military Installations Under Army Act

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) says those involved in crimes against military installations and personnel would be tried under relevant laws, including the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2023) Pakistan's military on Monday vowed to bring to justice those who committed violent acts against military installations and personnel. The decision was made during a Special Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir presiding over the meeting.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), those involved in crimes against military installations and personnel would be tried under relevant laws, including the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act. The ISPR added that the Armed Forces have collected irrefutable evidence and are well aware of the planners, instigators, abettors, and perpetrators of these attacks.

The forum condemned the politically motivated and instigated incidents against military installations and public/private properties in the strongest possible sense. The Commanders communicated the anguish and sentiments of the rank and file of the Army on these unfortunate and unacceptable incidents. The forum also showed concern over externally sponsored and internally facilitated, orchestrated propaganda warfare, unleashed against the Army leadership, meant to create fissures between Armed Forces and people of Pakistan, and within the rank and file of the Armed Forces.

The military's spokesperson said that the forum emphasized the need for strict implementation of relevant laws to penalize the violators of the social media rules and regulations. Additionally, the participants paid tribute to the Shuhada who have laid their lives in defence of the motherland while fighting the menace of terrorism. The forum acknowledged the successful Counter Terrorism and Intelligence-Based Operations in the country by Security Forces.

The forum was briefed on the prevailing internal and external security environment, and took comprehensive stock of the Law and Order situation in the past few days that was created to achieve vested political interests. The forum emphasized the need for a national consensus among all stakeholders to address ongoing political instability at priority so as to restore public confidence, reinvigorate economic activity and strengthen democratic process. The forum also resolved to support all such efforts to reach this much-needed consensus.