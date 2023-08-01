Open Menu

Pakistan Minerals Summit Held To Explore Pakistan's Minerals Potential; Three MoUs Signed

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 09:01 PM

Pakistan Minerals Summit held to explore Pakistan's minerals potential; three MoUs signed

The Pakistan Minerals Summit was held here on Tuesday to discuss and find the best way forward towards exploring Pakistan's minerals potential

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Minerals Summit was held here on Tuesday to discuss and find the best way forward towards exploring Pakistan's minerals potential.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was chief guest while Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir was the guest of honour.

Curated under the theme of "Dust to Development: Investment Opportunities in Pakistan", the event was jointly organized by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Barrick Gold Corporation and facilitated by the Ministry of Petroleum.

Also attended by the relevant Federal and provincial ministers, foreign dignitaries, investors and technical experts, the summit managed to bring specialists, leaders of the industry and many stakeholders from public and private entities on one platform.

The day-long event was divided into four sessions, comprising four individual addresses, four-panel discussions, one keynote speech and special addresses by the prime minister and the army chief.

"As a nation, Pakistanis have always exhibited resilience and hope and with such initiatives, I can see the hope becoming a reality. We need to build a stronger narrative for a better future and the mineral wealth of Pakistan is a great opportunity for us to make our mark in the global economy. SIFC is an excellent step that can help Pakistan optimize the opportunities for Foreign Direct Investment", the prime minister said in his address.

The COAS shared his vision for the changing landscape of the mining industry in Pakistan and emphasized upon the catalytic role of the SIFC.

"Difficult times are a test of resilience of a Nation. Through cohesion, steadfastness and optimism we will overcome prevailing challenges", the army chief remarked.

The event concluded with the signing of three 'Memorandum of Understanding' which assured opportunities for foreign investment in the mining industry of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Army Gold Event From Industry Best

Recent Stories

White House Working to Secure Release of US Citize ..

White House Working to Secure Release of US Citizen Kidnapped in Haiti - Kirby

2 minutes ago
 No Indication Russia, Wagner Group Responsible for ..

No Indication Russia, Wagner Group Responsible for Niger Military Coup - White H ..

2 minutes ago
 White House Says Will Not Speculate About Potentia ..

White House Says Will Not Speculate About Potential 'Domino Effect' From Niger C ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindh govt takes measures to improve water supply, ..

Sindh govt takes measures to improve water supply, drainage in Karachi: Mayor Ka ..

2 minutes ago
 President pays homage to Lt. Gen. Sarfraz, other m ..

President pays homage to Lt. Gen. Sarfraz, other martyrs of helicopter crash

2 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment drive started in Mardan

Anti-encroachment drive started in Mardan

2 minutes ago
Europe's Gas Prices Fall to $336 Per 1,000 Cubic M ..

Europe's Gas Prices Fall to $336 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters in July, 5.4 Times Y/Y - ..

7 minutes ago
 White House Says Has Not Made Decision to Use US T ..

White House Says Has Not Made Decision to Use US Troops to Aid Niger Evacuation ..

7 minutes ago
 Employee of Swedish Consulate Injured in Armed Att ..

Employee of Swedish Consulate Injured in Armed Attack on Building in Turkey - Re ..

7 minutes ago
 Sevastopol Head Says Drone Presumably Downed in Ci ..

Sevastopol Head Says Drone Presumably Downed in City, Explosion Occurs on Ground

5 minutes ago
 Catalan Leader Calls for Using Coalition Gov't Tal ..

Catalan Leader Calls for Using Coalition Gov't Talks to Address Independence Age ..

5 minutes ago
 White House Says No Direct Threats to US Citizens, ..

White House Says No Direct Threats to US Citizens, Facilities in Niger - Kirby

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan