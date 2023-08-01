The Pakistan Minerals Summit was held here on Tuesday to discuss and find the best way forward towards exploring Pakistan's minerals potential

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Minerals Summit was held here on Tuesday to discuss and find the best way forward towards exploring Pakistan's minerals potential.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was chief guest while Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir was the guest of honour.

Curated under the theme of "Dust to Development: Investment Opportunities in Pakistan", the event was jointly organized by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Barrick Gold Corporation and facilitated by the Ministry of Petroleum.

Also attended by the relevant Federal and provincial ministers, foreign dignitaries, investors and technical experts, the summit managed to bring specialists, leaders of the industry and many stakeholders from public and private entities on one platform.

The day-long event was divided into four sessions, comprising four individual addresses, four-panel discussions, one keynote speech and special addresses by the prime minister and the army chief.

"As a nation, Pakistanis have always exhibited resilience and hope and with such initiatives, I can see the hope becoming a reality. We need to build a stronger narrative for a better future and the mineral wealth of Pakistan is a great opportunity for us to make our mark in the global economy. SIFC is an excellent step that can help Pakistan optimize the opportunities for Foreign Direct Investment", the prime minister said in his address.

The COAS shared his vision for the changing landscape of the mining industry in Pakistan and emphasized upon the catalytic role of the SIFC.

"Difficult times are a test of resilience of a Nation. Through cohesion, steadfastness and optimism we will overcome prevailing challenges", the army chief remarked.

The event concluded with the signing of three 'Memorandum of Understanding' which assured opportunities for foreign investment in the mining industry of Pakistan.