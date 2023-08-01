‘Pakistan Minerals Summit’ underway in Islamabad

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 1st, 2023) Pakistan Minerals Summit" is underway in Islamabad to explore and capitalize vast potential of the mining and minerals industry in the country.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, Federal Ministers, heads of different international and nationals companies associated with the mining and mineral industry, diplomats and other high level authorities are attending the inaugural session.

The Summit with theme 'Dust to Development: Investment Opportunities in Pakistan' will bring together international investors, mining industry giants, corporate leaders, and government stakeholders to create a roadmap for tapping into the tremendous mineral riches the country offers today.