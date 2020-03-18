Pakistan missions in U.S. continue consular operations amid Covid-19 outbreak

The embassy and consulate generals of Pakistan in the United States of America are continuing with their consular operation during regular office hours to facilitate the community, the ambassador has confirmed

Ambassador Dr Asad Muhammad Khan in a message to the Pakistani-American community on Wednesday said any changes would be notified subject to local conditions as the U.S. declared national emergency across the country.

The ambassador asked those intending to travel to Pakistan to carefully read the guidelines of National Institute of Health at www.

nih.org.pk/novel-coronavirus-2019/ncov.

He said the embassy and Consulate Generals had designated focal persons for Coronavirus related matters who could be contacted for relevant queries.

He said the applicants could apply for an e-visa at visa.nadra.gov.pk, while for renewal of passport, online application could be made at onlinemrp.dgip.gov.pk.

However, the ambassador made it clear that the facility was only for renewal of existing machine-readable passports and not for those applying for first-time Pakistani passport.