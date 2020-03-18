UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Missions In U.S. Continue Consular Operations Amid Covid-19 Outbreak

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 02:24 PM

Pakistan missions in U.S. continue consular operations amid Covid-19 outbreak

The embassy and consulate generals of Pakistan in the United States of America are continuing with their consular operation during regular office hours to facilitate the community, the ambassador has confirmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The embassy and consulate generals of Pakistan in the United States of America are continuing with their consular operation during regular office hours to facilitate the community, the ambassador has confirmed.

Ambassador Dr Asad Muhammad Khan in a message to the Pakistani-American community on Wednesday said any changes would be notified subject to local conditions as the U.S. declared national emergency across the country.

The ambassador asked those intending to travel to Pakistan to carefully read the guidelines of National Institute of Health at www.

nih.org.pk/novel-coronavirus-2019/ncov.

He said the embassy and Consulate Generals had designated focal persons for Coronavirus related matters who could be contacted for relevant queries.

He said the applicants could apply for an e-visa at visa.nadra.gov.pk, while for renewal of passport, online application could be made at onlinemrp.dgip.gov.pk.

However, the ambassador made it clear that the facility was only for renewal of existing machine-readable passports and not for those applying for first-time Pakistani passport.

Related Topics

Pakistan United States Visa Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Masood urges India to allow international health e ..

6 minutes ago

O and A level exams postponed amid fears of Corona ..

7 minutes ago

NAB court rejects Raja Pervez Ashraf’s plea for ..

22 minutes ago

Malaysia Closes Universities Starting Wednesday - ..

26 minutes ago

Zainab Alert desk established in Sargodha

26 minutes ago

Dominican Republic to Introduce State of Emergency ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.