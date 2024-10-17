Pakistan, Mongolia agree to form JMC, inter-parliamentary union to boost cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Pakistan and Mongolia on Thursday agreed to form a Joint Ministerial Commission to enhance cooperation in trade, tourism, agriculture and mining sectors, and an inter-parliamentary union to expand the bilateral parliamentary ties.

The bilateral relations were discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Mongolian counterpart Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene here on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) Meeting, according to a PM Office press release.

In the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz suggested that both sides should explore new avenues of mutually advantageous cooperation with a particular focus on trade, investment, people-to-people contacts and connections.

He offered the Mongolian side to send civil servants to training institutions in Pakistan and also proposed to declare 2025 as the year of Pakistan-Mongolia Friendship to bolster the brotherly ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz warmly welcomed Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene and noted that his visit marked a new chapter in the history of the bilateral relationship, defined by mutual respect, goodwill and amity.

Felicitating him on his re-election as the Prime Minister of Mongolia, Shehbaz Sharif stated he looked forward to working closely with Oyun-Erdene in the days ahead to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Oyun-Erdene warmly felicitated the prime minister on the successful conduct of the SCO CHG Meeting and appreciated Pakistan’s leadership role as SCO CHG Chair. He reciprocated that Mongolia shared Pakistan’s desire to build stronger and closer bilateral relations through joint efforts and collaboration.

The Mongolian prime minister also planted a sapling in the lawn of the Prime Minister's House.