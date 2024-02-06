Pakistan, Monsha'at Sign MoU To Boost Cooperation In SMEs Sector
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 09:58 PM
Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Farooq and Governor Monsha'at Sami Ibrahim Alhussaini on Tuesday signed a MoU for cooperation in the field of Small & Medium Enterprises
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Farooq and Governor Monsha'at Sami Ibrahim Alhussaini on Tuesday signed a MoU for cooperation in the field of Small & Medium Enterprises.
The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on the sidelines of the Public Investment Fund, Private Sector Forum in Riyadh. The MoU will open new doors for SMEs to operate.
Recent Stories
Dr Kausar Abdullah lauds efforts of research institute for modernizing country's ..
Eight-member Russian election observers visits ECP
Pakistan's envoy to Belgium visits Vaccinopolis, University of Antwerp
PML-N to clean sweep in Faisalabad: Rana Sana Ullah
OIC envoys meet Czech FM to discuss Middle East situation
IHC stops FIA from taking action against Aleema Khan
Federal Cabinet approves restructuring of PIA
Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced cooperation in agri trade, rice farming
Bushra Bibi challenges declaring of Banigala residence as sub-jail
Shazia Mari calls for Fair Elections, condemns violence
Caretaker provincial meeting takes number of decision of urgent nature
Backwardness, poverty issues to be removed by using proper resources: Governor B ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight-member Russian election observers visits ECP3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's envoy to Belgium visits Vaccinopolis, University of Antwerp3 minutes ago
-
PML-N to clean sweep in Faisalabad: Rana Sana Ullah3 minutes ago
-
OIC envoys meet Czech FM to discuss Middle East situation53 seconds ago
-
IHC stops FIA from taking action against Aleema Khan3 minutes ago
-
Federal Cabinet approves restructuring of PIA3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced cooperation in agri trade, rice farming3 minutes ago
-
Bushra Bibi challenges declaring of Banigala residence as sub-jail3 minutes ago
-
Shazia Mari calls for Fair Elections, condemns violence3 minutes ago
-
Caretaker provincial meeting takes number of decision of urgent nature3 minutes ago
-
Backwardness, poverty issues to be removed by using proper resources: Governor Balochistan Malik Abd ..3 minutes ago
-
IHC stops police from harassing workers of political party3 minutes ago