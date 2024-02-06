Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Farooq and Governor Monsha'at Sami Ibrahim Alhussaini on Tuesday signed a MoU for cooperation in the field of Small & Medium Enterprises

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Farooq and Governor Monsha'at Sami Ibrahim Alhussaini on Tuesday signed a MoU for cooperation in the field of Small & Medium Enterprises.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on the sidelines of the Public Investment Fund, Private Sector Forum in Riyadh. The MoU will open new doors for SMEs to operate.