UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Monument Major Attraction For Tourists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Pakistan Monument major attraction for tourists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Monument is a major source of attraction for foreign dignitaries and domestic tourists at large due to its architectural beauty located at west viewpoint of the Shakarparian hills.

Talking to APP, Haroon Waheed, a resident of G-6, said he along with his family visited a Pakistan Monument and enjoyed a lot by visiting Pakistan Monument's museum that reflecting and representing magnificent and rich cultural heritage and history of the country.

He said Pakistan Monument had designed and constructed in a very unique style, adding that the architectural marvel commemorates the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country and symbolizes the patriotism of the Pakistani people.

"The Monument's cleanliness and location besides Shakarparian hills is a source of inspiration for visitors and they love to visit the historical site to refresh their memories regarding Pakistan history and historical perspective," he said.

Amna Ali, a resident of Lahore, said the lovely winter season and peaceful atmosphere is also a key factor for our trip to enjoy the day.

She apprised that security arrangement was laudable and commendable.

She said there is a dire need to further improve and modernize the cleanliness system and availability of other facilities as well. "People belonging to every segment of society are visiting the Pakistan Monument." Amna further said that its unique design and the scenic location has made its one of the most famous monuments of the country and making it one of the top places to visit in Islamabad and Rawalpindi twin cities.

It is pertinent to mention here, the idea to create a national monument in Islamabad was first proposed by former President Pervez Musharraf. The government laid the foundation stone in 2004. In 2005, the Council of Architects and Town Planners organized an architecture competition to select a design for the landmark.

The concept was simple that the monument had to signify a sovereign state and the strength of its people.

\395\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Pervez Musharraf Martyrs Shaheed Visit Rawalpindi SITE Family Government Top Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th March 2023

4 hours ago
 Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League ..

Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League Season 8 ?

13 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives ministers, high-r ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives ministers, high-ranking officials

13 hours ago
 US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set ..

US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set to establish 'sister state' r ..

14 hours ago
 McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengea ..

McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengeance' Over Possible Trump Arres ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.