Pakistan, Morocco Commit To Strengthening Ties Through Parliamentary Friendship Groups

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group held its first meeting on Wednesday, with Mohamed Karmoune, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Pakistan, in attendance.

Chaired by Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, MNA and Convener of the Pakistan-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG), the meeting was attended by group members, including Syed Naveed Qamar, Shaista Pervaiz, Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Khursheed Ahmed Jonejo, Makhdoom Syed Sami ul Hassan Gillani, and Sabheen Ghoury, said a news release.

The members discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and Morocco. While welcoming the Moroccan Ambassador, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig expressed satisfaction with the existing cordial relations between the two countries and assured that these ties would be further strengthened through cooperation.

The meeting aimed to explore avenues of cooperation between the two nations, with various areas of mutual interest discussed in detail. The Ambassador expressed Morocco's desire to enhance bilateral and economic ties with Pakistan.

The Parliamentary Friendship Group emphasized the importance of reviving the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) between the two countries, as it could serve as a platform to further cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. The group reiterated Pakistan's commitment to fostering stronger relations with Morocco and stressed the need for regular interactions between the two nations.

Both sides agreed that Parliamentary Friendship Groups can play a pivotal role in promoting parliamentary diplomacy, fostering people-to-people contact, and strengthening parliamentary relations between the two countries.

