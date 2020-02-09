Pakistan, Morocco hold 2nd round of Bilateral Political Consultations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan and Morocco Sunday held second round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) here focusing the entire gamut of bilateral relations including political, economic, commercial, security and people-to-people ties.

The consultation was held during the visit of Ambassador Abdelkader EL Ansari, from the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation from February 6-8, according to a Foreign Office press release.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Additional Secretary (Africa), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ali Ahmed Arain.

Various facets of on-going cooperation, enhancement of trade ties, visa facilitation, business, cultural and educational exchanges, defence cooperation and ways to further deepen mutually beneficial engagement were discussed.

Both sides agreed that the BPC provided a useful mechanism for regular, in-depth exchange of views on all issues of common interest. To further deepen existing friendly relations, it was decided to enhance the momentum of bilateral exchanges and high level visits.

While discussing the regional developments, the Moroccan side was briefed on the on-going Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir following India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

Ambassador Ansari also called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood.

Pakistan and Morocco have long-standing friendship premised on mutual goodwill, mutual respect and shared perceptions on matters of common concern.

Pakistan views Morocco as an important African partner. In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan has embarked on an "Engage Africa Policy" that seeks to deepen engagement, particularly in the realm of trade and economic cooperation, with Pakistan's African partners.

The BPC with Morocco was another step in this direction.