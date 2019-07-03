Pakistan, Morocco to enhance bilateral relations

Morocco has showed great interest in tourism collaboration and friendly relations with Pakistan under joint ministerial commission for further closer ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : Morocco has showed great interest in tourism collaboration and friendly relations with Pakistan under joint ministerial commission for further closer ties.

It was stated by the Ambassador of Morocco Mohamed Krmoune on Wednesday in a call on meeting with Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati here Wednesday, a press release said.

Both the dignitaries exchanged views of mutual interest They also agreed that as being muslim countries we have many shared values in both countries, however the efforts from two sides should be made to enhance bilateral cooperation.

He conveyed a good gesture message from the prime minister of Pakistan, and offered all possible assistance to the ambassador of Morocco on behalf of government.

He also offered honorary shield to the ambassador.