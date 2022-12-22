UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Morocco Vow To Enhance Maritime Cooperation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 22, 2022 | 03:06 PM

Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperation

The Naval Chief has invited his Moroccan counterpart to participate in the 8th Naval Peace Exercise and PIMEC-23 to be held in Pakistan next year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2022) Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited Morocco.

He called on his counterpart and matters of mutual interest, regional maritime security and bilateral collaboration were discussed during the meeting.

They agreed upon enhanced maritime cooperation and collaboration between the two countries.

The Naval Chief invited his Moroccan counterpart to participate in the 8th Naval Peace Exercise and PIMEC-23 to be held in Pakistan next year.

Earlier in the day, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence Mushahid Hussain Sayed has said Pakistan needs to ensure fool proof maritime security as the next war is expected to be at sea.

He was addressing International Maritime Symposium at National Institute of Maritime Affairs in Islamabad.

Referring to current global security scenario, he said it is the most dangerous decade after World War II.

He said world is witnessing historic changes; economic and global powers are emerging from East.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Senate World Mushahid Hussain Syed Morocco World War From

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Ra ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tarif ..

Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tariff

3 hours ago
 Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as ..

Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as 2014 constitution restored

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure wo ..

Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure women's rights

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd December 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.