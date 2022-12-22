Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperation

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Naval Chief has invited his Moroccan counterpart to participate in the 8th Naval Peace Exercise and PIMEC-23 to be held in Pakistan next year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2022) Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited Morocco.

He called on his counterpart and matters of mutual interest, regional maritime security and bilateral collaboration were discussed during the meeting.

They agreed upon enhanced maritime cooperation and collaboration between the two countries.

The Naval Chief invited his Moroccan counterpart to participate in the 8th Naval Peace Exercise and PIMEC-23 to be held in Pakistan next year.

Earlier in the day, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence Mushahid Hussain Sayed has said Pakistan needs to ensure fool proof maritime security as the next war is expected to be at sea.

He was addressing International Maritime Symposium at National Institute of Maritime Affairs in Islamabad.

Referring to current global security scenario, he said it is the most dangerous decade after World War II.

He said world is witnessing historic changes; economic and global powers are emerging from East.