Pakistan Most At Risk, Least Responsible For Climate Change: Minister
Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2025 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Musadik Malik, on Sunday said the government is committed to promoting reforestation and enhancing Pakistan’s resilience to climate change.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan remains one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, despite having a minimal share in global emissions.
“We are bearing the brunt of a crisis created by others,” he said, highlighting the growing challenges of erratic weather patterns, floods, and water scarcity.
The minister criticized developed nations for their “double standards,” calling them of shirking their environmental responsibilities.
“If they are causing destruction, they must also ensure fair contributions to green funding,” he stressed.
Commenting on India’s unilateral move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, the minister warned against the “weaponization of water,” terming it an extremely dangerous trend.
“If upstream countries begin to deny water to downstream nations, more than 70 percent of states—those located on lower riparian slopes—could lose their right to water,” he cautioned.
Responding to a question, the minister reiterated that Pakistan advocates peace, not war.
“We oppose the Hindutva-driven and militarist ideologies of India’s current regime, not the Indian people,” he said.
He added that regional peace and environmental cooperation are critical pillars for sustainable development across South Asia.
