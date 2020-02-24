UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Most Progressive Country In Term Of Transgender's Rights: Secretary MOHR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:31 PM

Pakistan most progressive country in term of Transgender's Rights: Secretary MOHR

Secretary Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR), Rabia Javeria Agha on Monday hailed the government's step to include Transgender Aisha Mughal in National Delegation at the UN CEDAW committee in Geneva, Switzerland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Secretary Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR), Rabia Javeria Agha on Monday hailed the government's step to include Transgender Aisha Mughal in National Delegation at the UN CEDAW committee in Geneva, Switzerland.

She said that Pakistan is the most progressive country with respect to transgender's rights and inclusive state policy.

She said the government of Pakistan has become the first country in the world to include a legally recognized Transgender in its National Delegation at the UN.

� She said appointment of�Transgender�Ayesha Moghul �in the�Ministry�of�Human�Rights�is a big step by government which was widely hailed.

"We are breaking the stereotypes and making better policies", she said adding, stigma and discrimination is still there but they are moving in the right direction.

Soon positive change would be observed, she added.

� � She added that transgenders face a number of issues including healthcare, harassment, immigration and identification whereas policies for betterment of transgenders are improving day by day.

�� She added that MoHR was working hard to fulfill its commitment to the�transgender�community and tried to�ensure the implementation of the�Transgender�Persons (Protection of�Rights) Act, 2018".

