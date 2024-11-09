Pakistan Mountain Festival to begin on November 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The 14th annual Pakistan Mountain Festival, the world's largest event highlighting mountain conservation, culture, and community, is set to begin on November 27.

Organized by Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan), this two-week festival celebrates Pakistan’s majestic mountain regions and the communities that call them home, including the Karakoram, Himalayas, and Hindu Kush ranges.

The festival will kick off with a live painting session by students at the Punjab Arts Council, where young artists will portray their visions of mountain heritage and environmental themes, according to Munir Ahmed, Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director and festival founder.

This opening event leads into a series of gatherings across Islamabad and Rawalpindi, blending culture, ecology, and traditional mountain crafts.

The festival annually celebrates International Mountain Day on December 11, and this year’s lineup features a variety of events designed to engage mountain lovers, environmentalists, and the general public.

Highlights include a mountain biodiversity talk, a hiking and cleanup activity on Margalla Hills, a youth forum, and a vibrant fair showcasing mountain crafts, cuisine, and music.

Ahmed noted that the festival aims to connect mountain communities with a broader audience, spotlighting both the challenges and the cultural wealth of Pakistan’s high-altitude areas. "The Pakistan Mountain Festival serves as a global model for mainstreaming mountain issues and encouraging sustainable development," Ahmed said, adding, "We hope it inspires action and builds public appreciation for the mountains that sustain us."

For those passionate about nature, culture, and sustainable practices, this year’s Pakistan Mountain Festival offers an immersive experience that combines artistic expression, eco-tourism education, and cultural celebration.

Open to all, the festival invites attendees to enjoy diverse events while gaining insight into mountain conservation and community empowerment.