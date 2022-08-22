'Pakistan Movement' photo exhibition at PUCAR

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) -:A two-day photo exhibition, titled 'Pakistan Movement and its purposes', started at the Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR), here on Monday.

The event is being organised in collaboration with Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust Lahore. The photographs displayed at the exhibition covered important activities including speeches and events of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal and other leaders and workers of the Pakistan Movement in different areas.

Chief Warden Civil Defence, Professor Dr Haroon-ur-Rashid Tabassam, Assistant Director of the Council Adnan Khaliq Bhatti, Educator Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust Zahid Javed, Senior Headmaster Government High school Zafar Mahmood Malik, Assistant Director Muhammad Khan Hargan, students and a large number of citizens participated in the inaugural ceremony.

Dr Haroon-ur-Rashid Tabassam said the exhibition was a crucial step in enlightening the new generation about the achievements of their ancestors, which would definitely increase their interest in history. He also informed the participants in the exhibition about various historical events and explained the detailed aims and objectives of the great movement in an effective manner.

Assistant Director Adnan Khaliq Bhatti said that through such exhibitions, the knowledge about the sacrifices offered by the Pakistan Movement leaders and workers should be passed on to the future generations.

Educator Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust Zahid Javed briefed the participants in the exhibition about pictures and the aim and objectives of setting up the institution.

A stall presenting Pakistan Movement books was also set up by the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust.