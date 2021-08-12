Pakistan Movement worker relates what he saw during independence movement

Pakistan was created as a result of untiring efforts and a struggle, carried out under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for getting a separate homeland for the Muslims of Subcontinent

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan was created as a result of untiring efforts and a struggle, carried out under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for getting a separate homeland for the Muslims of Subcontinent.

This was stated by a Pakistan Movement veteran, Abdul Majeed, who was 23 years old when the country came into being, and he saw with his own eyes the sacrifices of the Muslims for their independence.

Talking exclusively to APP, he said: "I was born in 1924 at Namoliyan village of district Hushyarpur, Punjab [now in India] and migrated to Pakistan and settled in Gujranwala district after the Partition." Reminiscing some incidents of the Partition, he said "when I was in my teenage years, the independence movement was gaining momentum, and the young Muslims, inspired by the charismatic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, were getting united for getting a separate homeland. He said Muslims of the Subcontinent believed in the leadership of Jinnah and regarded him as their true leader.

He said that during a Muslim League public gathering in year probably 1944, the Quaid-e-Azam was supposed to address the participants in Jalandhar. A huge number of youth, including himself after becoming part of the Independence movement, had gathered. During the speech when the Quaid-e-Azam said: "I will tell you everything true", an elderly man aged around 80 and apparently looking illiterate, started clapping. One of his fellow participants asked what did he understand, as Jinnah was delivering his speech in English. The elderly man replied, "Though, I am not able to understand the language and words of Jinnah, I believe whatever he would say would be truth".

Abdul Majeed recalled the time when Muslims were motivating people around them to join the Muslim League under the leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah for success in the Independence movement. He said everyone at that time used to say 'Muslim Hai to League Mein Aa' (If you are a Muslim, then join the [Muslim] League).

He said the British rulers as well as the Hindu leaders of the Subcontinent had never been in favour of a separate homeland for Muslims with the name of Pakistan. It was commitment, dedication and hard work of the Muslim League, led by Quaid-e-Azam and other leaders, and the devotion of the youth, which resulted in creation of Pakistan.

He got emotional while saying that hundreds of thousands of Muslims including young men and women and children laid down their lives to get a separate piece of land as he witnessed bloodshed when he, with his family, was on the way to Pakistan.

He said that youth was a prime target of Sikh and Hindu extremists, and they were killing Muslims mercilessly. Abdul Majeed said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was sincere with his objective of getting a separate homeland for the Muslims. He said that he saw emotions and tears in the eyes of Quaid-e-Azam while delivering speeches in public gatherings.

He said that Pakistan came into being in the name of Almighty Allah and islam as a popular slogan of the Independent movement was 'Pakistan ka Matlab kya, La illaha Illallah'.

Those Muslim leaders who were critic of Pakistan's creation and not migrated to Pakistan, would have seen now what treatment was being meted out to them in India. Muslims living in India were being targeted and they were not allowed to perform their religious obligations and most of them were leading a miserable life, he added.

Recalling the atrocities of Sikh and Hindu extremists, Abdul Majeed said it was an evening of August 8, 1947 when he was about to sleep on the rooftop of his house when he suddenly heard some noises of men, women and children from a nearby village of a Rajput tribe. Soon he saw flames engulfing the entire village, he added. Such an atmosphere of fear and panic was created that no one tried to go there to see what had happened there. However, in the morning some young people went there, only to witness horrible scenes. The entire village and its dwellers had been burnt alive. "We came to know that some Sikhs came there and put fire to the entire village by sprinkling petrol all around.

He said that it was very unfortunate that today's generation and the ruling elite had put behind the ideology of Pakistan's creation and they had also forgotten the sacrifices, rendered for making Pakistan.

He said he took pride in being called a 'Muhajir' (migrant), as he had migrated to his new homeland Pakistan, created under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that Pakistan came into being in the name of Islam and today it had become most powerful Islamic country. However, there was a need to keep alive the spirit that was witnessed during the Pakistan Movement to take the country forward.