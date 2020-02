Great leader of Pakistan movement Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar was remembered on his 62nd death anniversary on Friday (today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Great leader of Pakistan movement Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar was remembered on his 62nd death anniversary on Friday (today).

He was born at Peshawar on 13th of June, 1899.

He was one of the most trusted and closest associates of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He died on this day, 14th February, 1958 due to cardiac arrest and was laid to rest in the courtyard of Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum in Karachi, Private Radio news channel reported.