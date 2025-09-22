- Home
Pakistan Moves To Launch Youth Development Index 2026 With High-Powered Technical Group
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 10:43 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Federal government has taken a major step towards advancing evidence-based policy making for youth by constituting a high-powered Technical Working Group (TWG) to develop the Youth Development Index (YDI) 2026. The index will serve as a comprehensive tool to measure the well-being and progress of young people across multiple sectors, including education, employment, health, civic participation, peace, and security.
According to a notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the TWG will be chaired by Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP). The group brings together leading experts, economists, statisticians, academics, and representatives from key UN agencies including ILO, UNESCO, UNDP, and UNFPA.
The TWG has been tasked with finalizing indicators for the index, recommending measurement methodologies, bridging data gaps, and ensuring nationwide implementation following pilot testing. Officials stated that the index will be aligned with international frameworks such as those of the Commonwealth and the United Nations, while also reflecting Pakistan’s national priorities.
Among its distinguished members, Prof Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor of the Health Services academy (HSA), has been nominated to represent the health sector.
His inclusion underscores the recognition of health as a fundamental pillar of youth development.
A graduate of King Edward Medical College, Dr Shahzad is one of Pakistan’s few medical doctors with a PhD in Management Sciences. He also holds an MBA in Finance, an MSc in Public Health, and prestigious fellowships from the Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons (UK) and the Royal Society for Public Health (UK).
The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), in partnership with UNFPA, will implement the initiative and serve as the TWG’s secretariat.
With youth constituting nearly 26 percent of Pakistan’s population (around 63 million people), officials stressed that the YDI 2026 will act as an evidence-based benchmark to guide policy making, resource allocation, and accountability in youth-focused initiatives.
By capturing emerging dimensions such as digital inclusion, environmental awareness, and gender equality, alongside traditional indicators, the Youth Development Index 2026 is expected to provide a powerful road-map for empowering the next generation and building a resilient, future-ready Pakistan.
