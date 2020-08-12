Pakistan moves towards achieving goals of its creation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The nation will reaffirm its commitment on 73rd Independence Day to fully realize the sublime goals, set out by its founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah more than seven decades ago on Pakistan's historic emergence.

The founder had envisioned a peaceful, progressive and prosperous state, taking due care of masses, especially the poor, and where all citizens are equal in rights, dignity and self-respect.

Pakistan came into being on August 14, 1947, under its leaders' philosophy of an independent state for Muslims, commonly known as a two-nation theory.

Muslims in the sub-continent were facing untold misery and disgrace at the hands of British rulers and their Hindu partners, coupled with growing social and economic disparity between the two nations. They were also victims of poverty and economic depravity.

Over the years, the two-nation theory has proven correct because all minorities living in India are still leading miserable life by all means under the dominance of extremist Hindus.

"Hindus and Muslims belong to two different religious philosophies, social customs and literary traditions. They neither intermarry, nor eat together, and indeed they belong to two different civilizations which are based mainly on conflicting ideas and conceptions," the Quaid said in his presidential address to All-India Muslim League's Lahore session on March 22, 1940.

On August 11, 1947, Father of the Nation in his presidential address to the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan said : "If we want to make this great State of Pakistan happy and prosperous, we should wholly and solely concentrate on the well-being of the people, and especially of the masses and the poor." On another occasion during his 'broadcast talk' to the people of Australia on February 19, 1948, he said: "We follow the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). We are members of the brotherhood of islam in which all are equal in rights, dignity and self-respect. Consequently, we have a special and very deep sense of unity." The incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has striven to move forward on the right path, with top leadership pledging to fulfill the task of revamping and reshaping the national economy, besides mitigating financial sufferings of the common man on priority.

Over the decades, Pakistan population has increased, now estimated 230 million, requiring major remedial steps to improvise the lives of the masses.

The country, which weathered several political upheavals, has now started making headway towards stability and sustained development in all walks of life.

The PTI government, after coming into power in 2018, initiated drastic measures to help downtrodden segments of the society, under its flagship project 'Ehsaas', including construction of 'Panagahs' (shelter-homes) for homeless, setting up 'Langarkhanas' (free food points), fixed monthly stipends for needy under 'Kafalat' initiative, interest-free loans to skilled youth, Nasho-o-Numa and Asset Transfer programmes.

The government also focused on across-the-board accountability and showed no leniency towards corrupt elements, who looted and embezzled the national wealth, especially using their public offices. It improved governance and efficiency of public sector departments, ensuring merit and transparency, besides introducing prudent policies to tackle economic challenges in an effective way. "No doubt, freedom is a huge blessing. Now onus is upon us to present Pakistan as a highly reputable, progressive and prosperous country among the comity of nations and thus transforming Pakistan under the visions of its founding leaders Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal," said President Dr Arif Alvi, in his previous Independence Day message.

"This day reinvigorates our spirit to make Pakistan stand out in the comity of nations as a dignified country," Prime Minister Imran Khan said on August 14, 2019.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had envisioned a progressive Pakistan where one could lead a life in accordance with the golden tenets of Islam, a state where democratic norms could flourish and rule of law prevailed, and where compassion characterized the bonds between the state and citizens. "To this end, the State of Madina is our model. Allah Almighty has bestowed our country with great bounties and huge resources and a bright future awaits us," he remarked. Roedad Khan, a politician and ex-Civil Servant, said PM Imran Khan was the only ray of hope for this country who could overcome the challenges of corruption, unstable economy, extremism and many other issues with his clean hands and true intentions.

In an interview with APP, he said: "Look at the terrible mess, he (Imran) has inherited from his predecessors in terms of collapsed economy, corruption and many other challenges.

But still I can firmly say that Imran Khan is the only solution to all such crisis." Roedad Khan, in his nineties, is among few of those still alive, who met Quaid-e -Azam on numerous occasions and saw how he impressed his followers and united them on a single platform for creation of Pakistan.

