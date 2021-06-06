UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Moving Forward As COVID Cases Drop To Lowest: FO Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 01:10 PM

Pakistan moving forward as COVID cases drop to lowest: FO Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :As COVID-19 cases drop to the lowest since start of pandemic's third wave, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Sunday that it was heartening to see Pakistan moving forward in its anti-COVID fight.

The spokesperson, in a statement on Twitter, said due to effective policies and timely interventions, the COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan dropped to 3.

1% - lowest since current wave of the pandemic started.

He said the total active cases in the country were down to 47764.

"Heartening to see Pakistan Moving Forward in its fight against the pandemic," the spokesperson remarked.

According to National Command Operation Center, 1,629 positive cases of coronavirus were detected during last 24 hours against the test run of 52,427. There was no critical patient reported while 76 patients succumbed to the pathogen during last 24 hours.

