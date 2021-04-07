UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Moving Forward Following Prime Minister's Vision: Dr Gill

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:49 PM

Pakistan moving forward following Prime Minister's vision: Dr Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said that Pakistan is moving forward following the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said that Pakistan is moving forward following the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a private television channel, he said textile sector was creating sufficient space for jobs.

He further stated that sale of tractors, motorcycles and other products was increasing day by day.

Criticizing the last regime working under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, SAPM said a large number of workers had lost jobs in the textile sector during the period of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

The ruling party, he said had set targets in different sectors for taking the country forward. Commenting on austerity measures taken by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government, he said a meager amount has been spent on repair of aircraft being utilized by President and Prime Minister for official visits. While, previous government of PML-N, had lifted a major portion from national exchequer in the name of repair and maintenance of aircraft, he added.

