Pakistan moving in right direction, all institution on same page: Haleem Adil Sheikh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was leading the country in right direction to realize the dreams and vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

While talking to media during tree plantation ceremony at his constituency in connection with Independence Day and Prime Minister's Clean and Green Program, Haleem Adil Sheikh stressed on people to plant at least one sapling on this Independence Day besides hoisting national flags and other celebrations.

Following the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan a countrywide plantation drive was continue while plantation activities were geared up in Sindh as well to achieve the objectives of clean and green Pakistan, he said.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the nation was celebrating the I-Day this year with renewed resolve and sense of pride to achieve the objectives set by founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

All the state institutions are on same page and they conveyed clearly a message to world that Pakistan is a sovereign country and its leadership was capable of taking decisions independently while keeping the national interests supreme, he said and added that days has gone when Pakistani leadership used to be dictated saying why not on every demand of world powers.

Following Prime Minister Imran Khan's eloquently established narrative of 'absolutely not' and military leadership's courageous stance, hopes have renewed that people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir would soon be celebrating 14 August along with Pakistani nation, Haleem said.

He also said that the dream of 'Kashmir will become Pakistan' would be realty soon.

He said that India was using Afghan land for hatching conspiracies against Pakistan and attack on our Chinese friends in Gilgit Baltistan was also consequence of such mischievous plans. He maintained that Pakistan came into being in the name of islam and no evil power could harm it.

Now we are moving in right direction in unison and no one will succeed in their evil designs of derailing Pakistan from the track,' he said and vowed that dreams of founding fathers of the nation would come true.

Earlier, Haleem Adil Sheikh planted sapling and also distributed national flags and saplings among the children.

Meanwhile, the saplings were distributed by elected representatives of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf on Shahrah-e-Faisal and at Insaf House. The Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman, Shahzad Qureshi, Adnan Ismail, Fiza Zeeshan and other party leaders distributed the saplings among the masses. They also urged the people to plant more trees to save the country from detrimental consequences of climate change.