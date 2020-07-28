UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Moving In Right Direction : Tahir Iqbal

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

Pakistan moving in right direction : Tahir Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) Tahir Iqbal Tuesday said that Pakistan was moving in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and people were enjoying their basic rights under the democratic process.

Talking to APP, he said the government was working for the welfare of people.

He said the government resolving issues of South Punjab and other areas which were neglected in the past tenures adding that further development projects would be completed in coming year.

The MNA said PTI government brought basic changes in the system to facilitate the masses as per its commitment. Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan lived in the heart of people and the government was improving the living standard of commonman .

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Government

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

46 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

46 minutes ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

2 hours ago

Health ministry conducts further 43,000 COVID-19 t ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Economy and Emirates NBD go live with the UA ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.