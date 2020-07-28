Pakistan moving in right direction : Tahir Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) Tahir Iqbal Tuesday said that Pakistan was moving in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and people were enjoying their basic rights under the democratic process.

Talking to APP, he said the government was working for the welfare of people.

He said the government resolving issues of South Punjab and other areas which were neglected in the past tenures adding that further development projects would be completed in coming year.

The MNA said PTI government brought basic changes in the system to facilitate the masses as per its commitment. Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan lived in the heart of people and the government was improving the living standard of commonman .