UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Moving On Fast Track To Completion Of "Dasu Dam"

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:34 PM

Pakistan moving on fast track to completion of

Energy Expert Tahir Basaharat Cheema said on Wednesday that it was appreciable that work on Dasu dam was continued in fast pace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Energy Expert Tahir Basaharat Cheema said on Wednesday that it was appreciable that work on Dasu dam was continued in fast pace.

Talking to a private news channel he said, construction of Dasu dam would be highly beneficial for improving energy sector of the country.

The countries which face energy and water security related issues had no chance of progress, he added.

Construction of Dasu dam was significant because it can be constructed in least possible time period and comparatively at low cost, he said.

Cheema said indigenous resources should be utilized to avoid expensive electricity and energy import. Hydropower is the most important source of energy production and Pakistan needs to utilize its renewable energy resources.

He was hopeful that Pakistan should join the developed countries by mastering all the power and renewable resources it has.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Import Water Dam Progress National University All Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

The next generation of China’s corporate global ..

2 minutes ago

Captain retired Safdar gets bail in hate speech ca ..

4 minutes ago

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy fun-filled holiday ..

6 minutes ago

Carmaker tie-ups and break-ups

1 minute ago

NAB denies donating blood to Nawaz Sharif by its o ..

2 minutes ago

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot in talks to create $50 b ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.