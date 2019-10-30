Pakistan Moving On Fast Track To Completion Of "Dasu Dam"

Energy Expert Tahir Basaharat Cheema said on Wednesday that it was appreciable that work on Dasu dam was continued in fast pace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Energy Expert Tahir Basaharat Cheema said on Wednesday that it was appreciable that work on Dasu dam was continued in fast pace.

Talking to a private news channel he said, construction of Dasu dam would be highly beneficial for improving energy sector of the country.

The countries which face energy and water security related issues had no chance of progress, he added.

Construction of Dasu dam was significant because it can be constructed in least possible time period and comparatively at low cost, he said.

Cheema said indigenous resources should be utilized to avoid expensive electricity and energy import. Hydropower is the most important source of energy production and Pakistan needs to utilize its renewable energy resources.

He was hopeful that Pakistan should join the developed countries by mastering all the power and renewable resources it has.