KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday said the country was on moving on the path of progress and prosperity due to the prudent policies and decisions taken by the incumbent government.

The current account deficit had decreased, foreign exchange reserves increased and all other economic indicators were also positive, he said speaking as chief guest here at the first anniversary function of Memon Leadership Forum (MLF).

Dr Arif Alvi said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first leader across the world, who had refused to impose a complete lockdown during the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic as he realized the economic difficulties it could cause for the people. His policy of a smart lockdown was later appreciated and adopted even by many developed countries.

He said the country's exports had also witnessed notable growth during the tenure of present government. Incentives were announced for the construction sector, which would generate employment opportunities, he added.

The government was striving to make Pakistan a geo-economic hub of the region, the president said.

Dr Alvi said Pakistan was a peace loving country. Peace in Pakistan was directly linked to peace in Afghanistan.

No other country in the world had fought the menace terrorism like that of Pakistan, he added.

The president said Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was the best example of leadership in the world, and his life and sayings should be followed by every leader.

He lauded the Memon community for their services in all sectors, particularly their welfare works.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza said the overseas Pakistanis must open the Roshan Digital accounts and take benefit of the initiative taken by the government under the prime minister's vision as it would directly benefit the country.

She said the government had introduced positive policies, including steps for ease of doing business and it was an opportunity for the investors to take advantage of them and invest in Pakistan.

She said despite negative propaganda against Pakistan, multinational maritime exercise Aman-2021, which was underway in Karachi, and return of international cricket to the country showed that it was a peaceful country.

President Alvi also distributed awards among the MLF members. The award winners included Hamza Tabani, Abdul Jabbar Rathod, Abdul Razzaq Pardesi, Riaz Falaknaz, Anis Majeed, Imran Amanullah, Farhan Baig, Hanif Haroon, Farooq Usman and others.