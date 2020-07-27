Pakistan moving on path of progress, prosperity: Rana Qasim Noon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon said that the government had given substantial relief in budget and people were supporting PTI pro people agenda.

Talking to APP, he said the government was working on major projects in the backward areas which showed Prime Minister Imran Khan interested to resolve the issues as soon as possible.

He said people problems would be resolved according to the manifesto of the Pakistan, Three K-e-Insaf and wishes of the people. Replying to a question, he said the people were happy with the policies of PTI government and the country was moving on the path of progress and prosperity. He said the opposition had the right of positive criticism and government respected it.

Replying to another question, he said opposition and government were on the same page on the national issues which was a beauty of the democratic system.