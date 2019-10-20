UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Moving On Right Track, Economic Stabilization Taking Place; Dr. Salman Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 04:30 PM

Pakistan moving on right track, economic stabilization taking place; Dr. Salman Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Former Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr. Salman Shah said on Sunday that Pakistan has moving on the right track and it has been observed that economic stabilization is taking place while inflation is going down.

Talking to a private news channel he said, Pakistan managed to steer itself from bankrupt-like situation due to effective policies of the government. As far as the economic diplomacy is concerned, Pakistan is moving on the right track.

He said, there are visible signs of improvement and further steps are being taken to reduce fiscal and current deficit.

Pakistan is still facing multiple challenges and threats which need long-term reforms.

He was hopeful that Pakistan is becoming an attractive place for investment. It is appreciable that growth rate has been revised however boosting of manufacturing and exports is imperative to bring economy to comfortable growth path.

He praised that it is a positive sign that Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is well aware of the challenges and taking bold steps to combat these challenges to stabilize economy. The incumbent government is also taking positive measures to boost economy, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Exports Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi wins &#039;Best Destination - Middle Eas ..

2 hours ago

UAE continues to support displaced people in Dhale ..

4 hours ago

UAE-wide celebrations to mark One Year to Go until ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 20, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

UAE Press: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to boost aviation

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.