Pakistan Moving On Road To Development: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 10:30 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said with accelerated development spending, stable rupee, 73% decrease in current account deficit, growing exports and enhancing cement sales, Pakistan was moving on the road to development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said with accelerated development spending, stable rupee, 73% decrease in current account deficit, growing exports and enhancing cement sales, Pakistan was moving on the road to development.

"Pakistan is moving on the road to development with accelerated development spending; rupee stable; current account deficit down by 73 percent; exports growing; cement sales up," Imran Khan said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

The prime minister in his tweet also attached an audio-video report of Planning and Development Division, depicting 39% raise in developing spending during the first eight months (July-February) of the current fiscal year 2019-20, highest during this period of the last six years.

According to the report, the percentage of development spending in July-February period of previous fiscal years remained 32% in 2014-15; 31% in 2015-16; 29% in 2016-17; 32% in 2017-18; and 23% in 2018-19.

The report also highlighted the government's commitment and priorities of spending and financial assistance in various projects of national interest including the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The report mentioned that the spending of Rs. 17.7 billion in the current fiscal year on Karachi-Peshawar Motorway - 99 percent of work on that protect had been completed; Rs. 24.6 billion on Havelian-Thahkot section of Karakorum Highway Phase-2; starting of work on Rs. 309.6 billion Mohmand Dam Hydro Power Project; Rs. 3.7 billion on Jaglot-Skardu road; Rs. 5.5 billion on the 2nd phase of national programme for improvement of canal system; Rs. 3.7 billion on 10 billion tree tsunami programme and various other projects depicted the government's seriousness to achieve socio-economic development in the country.

