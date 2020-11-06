UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Moving Toward Stability: Ali Muhammad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 12:39 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said on Thursday that Pakistan was moving toward stability under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the violation of merit and corruption had hollowed out the foundations of the country, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has controlled them to a great extent.

He said all the allies stood with Prime Minister Imran Khan's Vision as they knew that only he (PM) could steer the country out of the challenges.

The minister said in the past governments, a record corruption was made; on the contrary, no major corruption case had come to light in PTI's tenure.

