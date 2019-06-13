UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Moving Toward Visa-Free Regime With Russia - Prime Minister To Sputnik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) SLAMABAD, June 13 (Sputnik), Valentina Shvartsman - Pakistan is getting closer to establishing visa-free travel with Russia, which is already included on Pakistan's list of countries whose citizens can get a visa at the airport, Pakistani Prime Minister ISLAMABAD (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) mran Khan told Sputnik in an interview.

"Pakistan is going in this direction," Khan said, when asked if it was possible for Russia and Pakistan to get a visa-free regime in the future.

"Seventy countries will now be able to get a visa at the airport. Previously we did not have this agreement with anyone, but now we are opening up Pakistan for tourism, for investment, and we feel that we want to make it easier for countries to come and get a visa. There are seventy countries ” and Russia is included in this [list of] countries ” who can come, the Russians can come and get a visa at the airport," the prime minister went on to say.

