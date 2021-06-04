Pakistan moving towards development: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that Pakistan was heading towards the right path under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the policies aimed at bringing people out of poverty

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that Pakistan was heading towards the right path under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the policies aimed at bringing people out of poverty.

Talking to the media here at Rawalpindi Waste Management Company office "Khidmat aap ki Deleez Per" programme, she said when her government came into power, Pakistan was considered one of the most dangerous places in the world but due to PTI led government policies country's economic growth has attained the pace and the tax collection of Rs 4000 billion for the first time in Pakistan's history by the FBR was evidence of it.

Dr Firdous said that our export has also witnessed a high increase during the current year amid the COVID-19 pandemic which showed the investors trust in the government policies.

Commenting on the ongoing "Khidmat aap ki Deleez Per" programme, the special assistant said strict monitoring was being carried out of the activities of the government departments through the App for improving the service delivery mechanism, along with the provision of facilities at the grassroots level.

She informed that RWMC under the programme has lifted 885 tons of construction material and 6364 tons of solid waste from various of the city to make the city neat and clean.

Talking about the restoration of the Local Government system in Punjab by the Supreme Court(SC) of Pakistan, she said that the Punjab government has filed a review petition in the SC, asking the apex court to reconsider its March 25 decision regarding restoration of the local bodies system in the province on the basis of previous delimitations and Punjab Local Government Act, 2019 passed by the provincial assembly in May 2019.

The SACM said that the Punjab government has allocated an amount in the ADP 2021-22 for the completion of Ring road and it would be completed in the next year.

She reiterated that the PTI government believed in indiscriminate and across the board accountability, while "inquiry report about the alleged irregularities in the ring road project would be made public in the next month," she added.