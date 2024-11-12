Open Menu

Pakistan Moving Towards Economic Stability: Governor Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 07:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday said that Pakistan was moving toward economic stability, several countries, including Turkiye and Saudi Arabia, are supportive of Pakistan's financial progress.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Karachi chapter of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design, the governor announced plans to establish over 12 university campuses in Karachi soon.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Members of National Assembly Amin ul Haq, Farooq Sattar, Kishwar Zehra, Nasreen Jalil and Khushbakht Shujat.

Chairman of Pakistan’s Higher Education Commission, Mukhtar Ahmed, also addressed the gathering, commending Governor Tessori for establishing an IT Marquee at Governor House. He noted that individuals of all ages were acquiring IT education there, marking it as an excellent initiative and congratulated Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on this progressive step.

