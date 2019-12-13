Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and due to the efforts of economic team Pakistan was swiftly moving towards economic stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and due to the efforts of economic team Pakistan was swiftly moving towards economic stability.

In a tweet,she said Prime Minister Imran Khan assumed responsibilities as chief executive of the country in very difficult circumstances and averted the threat of default.

She said that from July to December 6, Pakistan's stock exchange gave 19.8 per cent return which was highest during past six years.

She said that this year current account deficit has shrunk 73 per cent and Pakistan's ranking in ease of doing business has improved by 28 positions and Moody's upgrading outlook from negative to positive was acknowledgment by international institutions that national economy has improved.