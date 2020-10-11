UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Moving Towards Non-elite Health, Education System

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 02:40 PM

Pakistan moving towards non-elite health, education system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday said that Pakistan was moving towards a non-elite health and education system for both the sectors being key in poverty reduction and national development.

The president said this while retweeting Ehsaas Program head Dr Sania Nishtar's call on Twitter for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships applications from students with family income less than Rs.

45,000.

The scholarship, covering tuition fee and living stipend, will provide deserving students an opportunity to study in any of 125 public sector universities. The portal ehsaas.hec.gov.pk is open for applications till October 30, 2020.   https:\\ "Alert"All students must spread this so that deserving apply for scholarships in time. More than 50,000 scholarships given last year," the president remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Twitter Alert October Sunday 2020 Family All From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

DAMAC Properties awards main contract for Zada pro ..

2 hours ago

SHUAA launches US$200 million &#039;Financing Oppo ..

3 hours ago

ADQ launches &#039;Q Market Makers&#039; to enhanc ..

3 hours ago

Over 70,000 new coronavirus cases in India

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Smooth transfer of power in Kuwait unde ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive Houthi drone

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.