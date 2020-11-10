UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Moving Towards "Renaissance Of Muslims" In Line With Philosophy Of Allama Iqbal: President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 09:25 PM

Pakistan moving towards

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that with the present government's vision of the establishment of Riasat-e-Madina, Pakistan was moving towards the Renaissance of Muslims in line with the philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that with the present government's vision of the establishment of Riasat-e-Madina, Pakistan was moving towards the Renaissance of Muslims in line with the philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

"There should not be any taunting about the establishment of Riasat-e-Madina, as it the voice of everyone's heart including me and you," he said while addressing an event titled "The Vision of Iqbal: Ambassador' Conference" here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president said that despite the propaganda of enemies, some brave leaders in the Muslim world including Prime Minister Imran Khan stood firm on Muslims' Renaissance through the ideals of peace, harmony, unity and coexistence as per the vision of great thinker and poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Recalling the historic 1930 address of Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Allahabad, he said the current situation of minorities' exploitation in India were reflective of what Allama Iqbal had viewed about the two-nation theory and the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent.

The president said that as the vision and poetry of Allama Iqbal was universal with focus on Muslims' Renaissance, he was the poet of Ummah.

Recalling the formation of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) over two decades back, President Alvi said, since Prime Minister Imran Khan was inspired by the thoughts of Allama Iqbal, they then had decided that their government should be on the model of the State of Madina.

He recounted various political, intellectual and philosophical achievements of Allama Iqbal including his efforts for the creation of Pakistan.

The president said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal, like the founder of nation Quaid-e-Azam, was initially supportive of a united India but later after realizing the psychology of Hindus, who wanted their dominance, gave the idea of a separate Muslim state and started political efforts to achieve the objective.

Minister for National Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood while speaking on the occasion said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal besides other things also addressed the youth and highlighted the importance of education.

He said the present government was working hard for the promotion of education and for the first time introduced a national curriculum in the country.

Senator Waleed Iqbal, grandson of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Chairman academy of Letters Dr. Yusuf Khushak, Dr. Ayub Nasir (Poet), Prof. Dr. Shahid Iqbal Kamran, and Ambassadors and High Commissioners of different counties including Germany, Italy, Spain, Bangladesh and Kyrgyzstan also addressed the conference and highlighted various aspects of Allama Iqbal's poetry.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Bangladesh Allama Muhammad Iqbal Education Germany Allahabad Nasir Spain Italy Kyrgyzstan Muslim Event Government Unity Foods Limited Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

YouTube Removes Documentary About Flight MH17 Down ..

39 seconds ago

Iranian FM arrives Pakistan on two-day visit

40 seconds ago

Over 50,000 Afghan refugee families benefit from e ..

44 seconds ago

VIS reaffirms ratings of CSML

4 minutes ago

Russia appoints new energy minister

4 minutes ago

European Parliament, Council Agree to Deliver on $ ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.