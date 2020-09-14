UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Mulling Supplies Of Russian COVID Vaccine, Can Consider Clinical Trials - Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 11:10 AM

Pakistan Mulling Supplies of Russian COVID Vaccine, Can Consider Clinical Trials - Qureshi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) OSCOW, September 14 (Sputnik), Valentina Shvartsman - Pakistan's health ministry is reviewing a proposal of supplies of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine dubbed Sputnik V and can consider hosting late-stage clinical trials of the vaccine, Pakistani Foreign MOSCOW (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) inister Shah MOSCOW (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) ehmood Qureshi said in an exclusive interview with Sputnik.

"This is a very welcome development and we congratulate the Russian government.

And it also is indicative of the expertise Russia has in medical sciences. The proposal has been floated and it's under consideration of the Ministry of Health of Pakistan," Qureshi said after he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"We are open, we can consider it," he added, when asked if the proposal including late-stage clinical trials of the vaccine in Pakistan.

Sputnik V was registered by the Russian Health Ministry on August 11, becoming the first registered vaccine against COVID-19 in the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Moscow Russia August September 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Local Press: The UAE will not leave People of Dete ..

41 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 September 2020

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Pro League reviews 2020-2030 strategic plan

9 hours ago

DSOA rolls out smart helmet for security personnel

11 hours ago

Saudi Arabia to lift ban on international flights ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.