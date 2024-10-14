Open Menu

Pakistan Muslim League Considers Constitutional Amendments To Be Extremely Necessary In View Of The Current Situation.Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 02:37 PM

Leadership of Muslim League, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain,Chaudhry Salik Hussain, has a clear stance on the constitutional amendments.The amendments will bring about revolutionary changes in the provision of repid justice. Secretary Information centeral Punbjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Muslim League leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain considers national security and stability as a priority. The entire party leadership under his leadership considers the decision of the constitutional amendments as a precursor to the elimination of challenges and speedy delivery of justice.

He said that the country's security and rule of law are the only means of solving the country's problems.In addition to ruining the country's economy, the anarchy has threatened the country's security as well.The leadership of the Muslim League, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, has a clear stance on constitutional amendments.

Revolutionary changes will take place.

