- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional amendments to be extremely necessary in view of the ..
Pakistan Muslim League Considers Constitutional Amendments To Be Extremely Necessary In View Of The Current Situation.Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 02:37 PM
Leadership of Muslim League, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain,Chaudhry Salik Hussain, has a clear stance on the constitutional amendments.The amendments will bring about revolutionary changes in the provision of repid justice. Secretary Information centeral Punbjab
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Muslim League leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain considers national security and stability as a priority. The entire party leadership under his leadership considers the decision of the constitutional amendments as a precursor to the elimination of challenges and speedy delivery of justice.
He said that the country's security and rule of law are the only means of solving the country's problems.In addition to ruining the country's economy, the anarchy has threatened the country's security as well.The leadership of the Muslim League, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, has a clear stance on constitutional amendments.
Revolutionary changes will take place.
Recent Stories
Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admiral Abdul Munib Take Over as Co ..
Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: The New CAMON 30S
Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise in Arabian Sea
Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit
Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan
Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow
U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024
Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
933 martyred during 5-year President’s Rule in IIOJK43 seconds ago
-
Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admiral Abdul Munib Take Over as Commander Karachi and ..6 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh- over 15,591 applications received for Green Tractor Scheme10 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 3 drug pushers, recover illegal weapons11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise in Arabian Sea13 minutes ago
-
Man kill as tractor fell into well31 minutes ago
-
Man committed suicide40 minutes ago
-
Barrister Gohar Ali Khan requests meeting with PTI Founder: Spokesperson40 minutes ago
-
Qatar to provide jobs to Balochistan’s skilled youth41 minutes ago
-
2 POs held over human trafficking charges41 minutes ago
-
KC-EU to observe October 27 as black day to mark 77 years of forced, unlawful Indian occupation of ..41 minutes ago
-
Two-day SCO CHG summit kicks off Tuesday as delegates start arriving1 hour ago